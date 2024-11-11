Giants landed a steal in the 5th round but he learned a valuable lesson in Week 10

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his first true moment of adversity in the NFL. He was on his way to having another big game and potentially lead the Giants to a big win over the Carolina Panthers in Germany, but a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers on the opening play in overtime wiped away any chance at a win.

Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. was devastated after a game-sealing fumble

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants now have the worst record in the NFL at 2-8 as they have dropped five consecutive games. Subsequently, they also currently hold the second overall pick in next year’s draft. Tracy finished the game with 103 rushing yards on 18 carries with one 32-yard touchdown run and that costly fumble in overtime.

Tracy was devastated after the game, as he knew that his miscue cost the Giants a win. He explained to reporters what was going through his head following the game-sealing fumble:

“It was hard,” Tracy said via the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I put a lot into this game — blood, sweat and tears — the same way everybody says, but I play with passion. I feel like you can see that on the field. I have a lot of energy, and I hold myself to a high standard. When things like that happen with the game on the line in overtime, we come all the way back, that’s the last thing on your mind that you want to happen.”

Tracy has been a bright spot in a dark season for New York

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tracy has quickly climbed the depth chart in recent weeks and has become the Giants’ starting running back. He has recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage in four of his last six games and has three touchdowns in that same span.

The fifth-round rookie has been a revelation for New York and is part of a rookie class that has played very strong this season for the Giants. Along with Tracy, players like wide receiver Malik Nabers and cornerback Dru Phillips have also had strong rookie campaigns.

The fumble was Tracy’s first real gut punch in the NFL, and will serve as a valuable lesson for him as he continues his pro development. Nabers was one of the guys who consoled Tracy following the game:

“You don’t kick a man when he’s already down. He knows what he did,” Nabers said about Tracy via the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “That feeling is not a good feeling that you’ve got to carry over to the week until it’s time for you to play the next game.”

The Giants have a bye for Week 11 and then will stay home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 24. Tracy will look to put his misfortunes behind him and focus on finishing his rookie season strong.