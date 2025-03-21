Giants land top prospect, trade up for athletic quarterback in wild mock draft shakeup

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were recently paved a road to add the top prospect in 2025 NFL Draft while addressing their most important offensive need.

Giants bolster offense in latest Mock Draft

The Ringer’s Todd McShay had the Giants taking Colorado star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick (h/t Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine):

“Deciding between Hunter and Carter is a great opportunity, but it’s a brutal choice to make. I almost always favor pass rushers over skill-position players,” McShay wrote. “They would need to make a decision on how to get the most out of him on both sides of the ball, but my guess is that he would play a bigger role on offense here than he would if picked by some other organizations.”

Giants could take Hunter while landing franchise QB

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award. He is heralded for his elite play at wideout and at cornerback. With the potential to be a 1,000-yard pass-catcher out of the gates, as well as a shutdown defensive back, the Giants could address a pair of needs in one swoop. Though, they’d still need a quarterback to lead their attack.

McShay also had the Giants trading up for the No. 19 overall pick. Contrary to his selection, New York could take Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at No. 19 if they were to acquire that selection.

The Alabama standout QB would bring stout dual-threat playmaking to the Giants. At his Pro Day this week, Milroe ran an unofficial 4.37s 40-yard dash. He has elite athletic traits that can’t be taught. Though his game still shows a need for refinement, New York could invest in him, while also making a play for a free-agent quarterback.

A young nucleus of Milroe, with Hunter paired with Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton on the outside, would see the Giants field an explosive attack in short order.