Giants land rookie QB-WR duo in latest two-round mock draft

Many mock drafts have the New York Giants taking a quarterback as early as the first round this offseason. However, the likelihood of landing a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick is slim. But the possibility still remains that a quarterback is selected outside of the first round.

In Marcus Mosher’s latest mock draft for The 33rd Team, he had Big Blue landing an elite playmaker in the first round before pairing him with a quarterback prospect in Round 2.

Giants take stud WR in the first round of this mock draft

Mosher had the Giants selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in this mock draft:

“In most drafts, Malik Nabers would be the clear-cut No. 1 WR and a lock to be a top-five pick,” Mosher explained. “But in this draft, he’s not even the second pass-catcher off the board. But the New York Giants get a steal at No. 6 with Nabers, who isn’t that far off from Marvin Harrison Jr. in the class. Nabers can be a bonafide No. 1 receiver for New York, which it has been missing since trading away Odell Beckham Jr.”

Nabers has been a popular selection for Big Blue in mock drafts. The LSU pass-catcher hauled in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2023. He’s listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, and has been compared to former Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Drafting Nabers would give the Giants a bonafide stud in their receiving corps. But the big question would be, “Who is throwing him the ball?”

Giants form a rookie QB-WR duo with their second-round pick

In the second round of Mosher’s mock draft is where the G-Men address their need at quarterback. They selected Oregon QB Bo Nix with the No. 39 pick, pairing a rookie signal-caller with their new star receiver that they drafted in the first round.

Nix had a statistically dominant 2023 campaign for the Oregon Ducks. He threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions, finally having his breakout in his sixth collegiate season. Drafting Nix in the second round would allow the Giants to combine a young quarterback with a young pass-catcher to develop for their future.

To round out the mock draft, Mosher had the Giants taking Houston OT Patrick Paul with pick No. 47 in Round 2. With these three selections, the Giants address three major positions of need and jumpstart the rebuild of their offensive lineup.