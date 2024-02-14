Giants secure elite receiver prospect in ESPN’s latest mock draft

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Giants don’t end up with an opportunity to draft a premium quarterback at the top of the first round, they may settle for one of the blue-chip playmakers set to be available at 6th overall.

General manager Joe Schoen should have his pick of several elite receiver prospects, but Field Yates of ESPN has the Giants landing LSU stand-out Malik Nabers.

The Giants Would Be Adding a Premium Playmaker to Their Ranks

Nabers has the potential to be the best pass catcher in the draft class, a group that is considered strong among many analysts. Nabers is coming off a tremendous season with LSU, boasting elite vertical speed and some of the best metrics after the catch.

In fact, Nabers ranked 4th in missed tackles forced and 2nd in deep catches with 19. He also produced 624 deep yards, good for 4th and 991 slot yards, 6th sixth among eligible receivers at the collegiate level.

His impressive metrics don’t stop there; Nabers posted a 90.8 grade against man coverage, according to PFF, and dropped only five passes across 128 targets. He produced 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a 17.6 yards perception. When he gets the ball in his hands, Nabers is off to the races, especially given his elite agility.

Many believe that Nabers will quickly take over the WR1 spot for whichever team decides to draft him, and the Giants desperately need a top-flight receiver to bolster their offense.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers



One of my favorite overall players in this years class. Ultra explosive and dynamic playmaker. pic.twitter.com/MlESs1iTlK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 12, 2024

Sticking With Daniel Jones Requires More Offensive Talent

For now, they maintain Daniel Jones as their primary starting quarterback, and the Giants have failed not only to develop a competent offensive line but also to provide premium receiving talent to support his growth. At this point, it may be too little, too late, but Nabers would be a staple for a long time if the Giants decide to go that route.

Considering Big Blue posted the second-fewest deep passing yards in football last season and ranked bottom of the barrel in completions over 20 yards downfield, it is obvious why Nabers could be an instant impact player. He hauled in 19 receptions of 20+ yards downfield, accumulating 624 yards and nine touchdowns, recording a 99.9 receiving grade.

One positive variable is that Nabers spent 347 snaps in the slot and 349 out wide, suggesting his alignments can be changed and utilized against weaker opposition. That level of flexibility opens up the playbook, and the Giants would be ecstatic to have a prospect of his caliber leading their receiving core.