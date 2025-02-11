Giants land ‘powerful’ quarterback prospect in ESPN mock draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ search for a franchise quarterback continues, and in ESPN’s latest mock draft by Field Yates, they take a swing on Miami signal-caller Cam Ward with the third overall pick.

While much of the speculation this offseason has tied the Giants to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, this mock suggests that most of that buzz has come from Sanders’ camp rather than the team itself. Instead, New York prioritizes upside, selecting a quarterback with the tools to develop into a legitimate long-term answer.

A Wild Start to the Draft

In Yates’ scenario, the Tennessee Titans, who have kept all options open with the first overall pick, take Travis Hunter—the best overall player in the draft. Hunter is a rare two-way talent with shutdown cornerback ability and dynamic playmaking as a wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns, facing the looming trade request of Myles Garrett, look to replace him with Abdul Carter, an explosive pass rusher with all-pro potential.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That leaves the Giants sitting at No. 3 with both Ward and Sanders available. While Sanders has been a rumored target for months, Ward presents the more dynamic package, with traits that fit the mold of modern NFL quarterbacks.

The Case for Ward

Ward, 22, is coming off a stellar 2024 season in which he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. His raw ability is undeniable—he’s got the arm strength to make any throw on the field and the athleticism to extend plays when the pocket collapses. At times, he leans too heavily on improvisation, playing a bit too much “hero ball,” but if he can refine his decision-making, his ceiling is sky-high.

What sets Ward apart from Sanders is his ability to make plays outside of structure. He has shown he can extend plays, throw on the run, and operate at a high level even when things don’t go perfectly. The Giants clearly need a quarterback who can create his own opportunities, and Ward fits that mold.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Bridge Quarterback and a Long-Term Plan

The Giants aren’t going to throw Ward into the fire immediately. The expectation is that they will sign a veteran bridge quarterback to start the early part of the 2025 season while Ward develops behind the scenes. Unlike some of the more polished prospects in recent drafts, Ward may need time to adjust to NFL speed and refine his game before stepping into the full-time starting role.

If the Giants do end up choosing Ward over Sanders, it would be a statement about their belief in his potential. Sanders may be the more polished option right now, but Ward has the tools to become an elite NFL quarterback if he can put it all together. The Giants have been in quarterback purgatory for years, but this pick could finally give them the long-term answer they’ve been searching for.