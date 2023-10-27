Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux thanks fans for having his back following ruthless criticism

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants, despite trudging through a lackluster 2023 season, are gearing up for their clash against the New York Jets this Sunday afternoon. A silver lining has been their defense’s resurgence, evidenced by their recent overpowering of teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders. However, the growing criticism labeling the talented second-year pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as a “bust” is unfounded.

Thibodeaux’s Rising Momentum

After a sluggish start, Thibodeaux has regained his mojo, accumulating 11 pressures and two sacks in his last two outings. His season stats — six sacks and 21 pressures — predict a commendable tally of 14.5 sacks and 51 pressures by the end of the season, disproving any “bust” labels.

Unjust Criticism from Commentators

This week, Thibodeaux became the target of harsh critiques, particularly from WFAN commentators, who disparaged the starting outside linebacker for perceived underperformance and lack of dedication. The scenario took an ugly turn when Giants’ stalwart Carl Banks called in to defend Thibodeaux, only to be discourteously cut off before he could make his point.

This disrespectful treatment of a franchise legend, coupled with baseless criticism unsupported by actual game analytics, marks a new low in sports commentary. Standing ground on unfounded accusations while simultaneously disrespecting a former star player indicates a lack of professionalism.

Solidarity from the Giants’ Fan Base

In a remarkable turn of events, Giants fans united on social media in defense of Thibodeaux, a heartwarming gesture for the team’s morale. Appreciative of the support, the 22-year-old Oregon standout expressed his gratitude towards the fans on the “X” app, acknowledging their unwavering support.

lol I’m late but shout out to the giants fans for holding people accountable? we gone keep grinding!!!? — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) October 27, 2023

Analyzing Thibodeaux’s Performance

While the Giants’ offense might warrant scrutiny, the defense, especially Thibodeaux, deserves accolades for its recent uptick. His tackling efficiency and enhanced pressure stats over recent games stand as a testament to his contribution.

Moreover, Wink Martindale’s defensive strategy often relegates outside linebackers to coverage roles, potentially dampening their statistical highlights. Notably, several pass rushers have thrived post-Martindale, hinting at systemic rather than individual flaws. Thibodeaux’s consistent performance, despite a system favoring blitzes from other roles, should dispel any misconceptions about his capabilities.

Beyond the “Bust” Label: A Promising Career Ahead

Thibodeaux is debunking the “bust” myth with his on-field exploits, signaling just the beginning of a promising career trajectory. His adaptability and growing statistics within a complex defensive scheme suggest that he’s just tapping into the reservoir of his full potential.