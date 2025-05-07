Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘super excited’ to play alongside new 1st-round pass rusher

The New York Giants landed an elite talent in the first round of this year’s draft, selecting Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick. The selection led to speculation from fans and media alike surrounding the future of Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2025. However, he has not necessarily lived up to expectations through the first three seasons of his career, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thibodeaux could be viewed as “expendable” and become a trade candidate if the Giants drafted Carter.

Now that the Giants have drafted Carter, how does Thibodeaux feel about it?

Kayvon Thibodeaux is excited to be joined by Abdul Carter on the Giants

Thibodeaux was honored on Tuesday night at the United Way of New York City Gridiron Gala for his work with his JREAM Foundation. While at the event, the 24-year-old spoke with the media and was asked about playing alongside Carter, to which Thibodeaux expressed his excitement, not frustration:

“Kayvon Thibodeaux said he’s ‘super excited’ the Giants drafted Abdul Carter,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on X. “Thinks they’ll find a way to get him, Carter and Brian Burns on the field together plenty.”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ll see how they mix it up, but we’ll all be on the field at some point,” Thibodeaux said in a video posted by Raanan.

Thibodeaux might not be the game wrecker the Giants wanted him to be when they drafted him fifth overall, but he has still been a respectable rusher, totaling 11.5 sacks in 2023 and 6.5 sacks in only 12 games in 2024.

Carter joins a stacked Giants defensive line

The Giants are forming one of the NFL’s best defensive lines, led by second-team All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence. They added Pro Bowler Brian Burns last offseason, who will lead the trio on the edge that features Thibodeaux and now Carter.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter was viewed by some as the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He totaled 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss last season.

Ultimately, the addition of Carter should benefit Thibodeaux, not take away from his ability to impact the game. Carter is a force off the edge and will command attention from opposing offenses. He can soak up double teams, opening more one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities for Thibodeaux and the rest of the defensive linemen.

There is no such thing as having too many pass rushers. The Giants of old know that. Now it’s time for this Giants team to put that teaching into practice.