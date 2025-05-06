The Giants made an underrated addition to fix their defensive line depth

The New York Giants have been hampered by injuries in the trenches throughout the last few seasons. Once one of their starters has gone down on the defensive line, the Giants have struggled to adjust due to a requisite lack of depth.

That issue should be solved for the upcoming 2025 season. The Giants added more starting level talent to their defensive line by drafting Abdul Carter third overall. But they also added more depth, signing former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Chauncey Golston in free agency.

Giants added upside to their EDGE group with Chauncey Golston signing

The Giants signed Golston to a three-year, $18 million deal this offseason. Such a deal gives Big Blue cheap, reliable depth for the next few seasons.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Golston is only 27 years old, coming off the best season of his career. He appeared in all 17 games, making a career-high 13 starts, and totaling career-highs in sacks (5.5), combined tackles (56), tackles for loss (five), and pass defenses (five).

This was an affordable, high-upside signing that gives the Giants depth in their edge rusher room with starting experience. They lost former 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari in free agency, but Golston should make up for his lost production.

This will be a big year for former 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. His name has been brought up in trade speculation throughout the offseason. However, trading him would have been much harder if the Giants didn’t have any decent depth behind him.

Golston protects the Giants from injuries

While the team plans to hold onto Thibodeaux this season, signing Golston at least gives them insurance in case a deal is ever made.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having Golston should also help protect the Giants from any injuries. Both Thibodeaux and fellow starter Brian Burns were banged up at different times during last season. Rookie Abdul Carter also dealt with injuries in his final collegiate season.

The aforementioned Ojulari was talented, but not dependable as a depth option due to his struggles with injuries. Golston, however, has played in 15 or more games in each of the four seasons of his NFL career.

Signing Golston was an underrated addition for the Giants that gives them better depth and protects them from the risk of injuries.