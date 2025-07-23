Giants’ injured left tackle ‘should be ready’ by Week 1

The New York Giants opened up training camp on Wednesday without their starting left tackle, Andrew Thomas.

Thomas is still recovering from a foot injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start camp.

However, prior to Wednesday’s first practice, general manager Schoen spoke with the media and provided an optimistic update on Thomas’s status.

Giants are hopeful Andrew Thomas will be ready for Week 1

Schoen was asking about Thomas’s injury recovery and told the media that the Giants are hopeful their left tackle will be on the field for Week 1.

“Again, things change,” he added. “You can never be one hundred percent, but we’re going to take it day by day with him. When he is ready, he’ll be out there, but we anticipate him to be ready for the opener.”

Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 6 last season that required surgery and subsequently ended his season. He missed 11 games in 2024.

Since signing his contract extension with the Giants in the 2023 offseason, Thomas has missed more games due to injury than he has appeared in. He has played a combined 17 games and missed 18 games over the last two years.

Without Thomas, the Giants’ offense has greatly struggled over the last two seasons. Although he is not on the field to open training camp, there is optimism that he will return to the field soon.