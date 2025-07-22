Giants place star left tackle on physically unable to perform list to start training camp

The New York Giants will be kicking off training camp this week without their starting left tackle.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants are placing LT Andrew Thomas and RB Eric Gray on the physically unable to perform list. They can be activated anytime and return to practice.

The first practice of training camp takes place on Wednesday, July 23.

Thomas is still recovering from a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. He suffered the injury in Week 6 and missed the remaining 11 games of the 2024 season.

The Giants’ offense struggled without Thomas on the field. They were forced to flip RT Jermaine Eluemunor to the other side of the line due to their lack of depth at the position.

Since he signed his contract extension with the team in the 2023 offseason, Thomas has had a tough time getting on the field. He has appeared in only 16 games over the last two seasons, missing 18 in total.

Getting healthy for Week 1 is the priority for Thomas. He recently shared that he is making progress in his recovery, but does not have a timetable to return just yet.

“I’m feeling good. Just taking my time with it. Don’t really have a projection right now, but doing everything that the trainers are telling me and hopefully, I am ready to go,” Thomas told the “Giants Huddle” podcast. “(Week 1) is the goal, but we try not to make any predictions. Just trying to get ready.”

The Giants will hope to see Thomas recover quickly and get on the field for practice in the coming weeks as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 season.