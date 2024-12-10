Giants in danger of setting disastrous NFL record vs. Ravens

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ 2024 season gets historically worse by the week. Heads could roll at the end of this season, despite co-owner and team president John Mara’s public vote of confidence for his general manager and head coach. The season is spiraling out of control which could spur major organizational changes in the offseason.

Giants nearing worst ever NFL single-season home record

As ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan shared on X on Monday, the Giants (2-11) are on the verge of becoming the first team in NFL history to go 0-9 at home in a single season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York is currently 0-7 at MetLife Stadium. With four games left to go in the current campaign, the Giants will play two of them at home. They’ll first host the Baltimore Ravens in their next game on Sunday, Dec. 15. New York will then play their penultimate game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts in front of Giants faithful.

Giants’ll have challenges to pick up first home win in 2024

The Ravens (8-5) are a strong team led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The Super Bowl-hopeful ball club owns a winning 4-3 road record on the year. Meanwhile, the Colts (6-7) are not as tough an opponent but are 3-4 on the road, which could make that matchup a tossup.

The worst NFL record currently stands at 0-8 under the former 16-game regular season format. The Giants could tie that record should they lose to the Ravens and break it if they drop their matchup against the Colts. New York has already set the record for fewest interceptions through the first 14 weeks of a season with one. This home debacle adds them to the record books for all the wrong reasons once more.