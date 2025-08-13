Giants’ high-upside rookie is falling short of expectations so far

The New York Giants may have opened the preseason with a 34–25 win over the Buffalo Bills, but not every storyline was celebratory.

Third-round pick Darius Alexander, a defensive tackle out of Toledo, is still working to find his footing at the NFL level.

A summer slowed by injuries

Alexander’s development has been slowed by injuries that cost him a significant portion of the offseason program.

That time missed has left him playing catch-up, with live game reps now serving as his primary classroom.

At Toledo, Alexander was a force, logging 630 snaps and producing 37 pressures with four sacks against smaller, less-polished offensive lines.

But the NFL has been a different beast entirely, with every rep feeling like a high-speed chess match against elite athletes.

Limited impact in his preseason debut

Against the Bills, Alexander logged a healthy share of snaps but came away without a single tackle to his name.

The lack of statistical impact wasn’t just bad luck — the film revealed a player lacking explosion and upper-body pop at the point of attack.

It’s possible the injuries have left him a step slow and short on conditioning, affecting his ability to generate leverage and drive.

That said, he did notch a sack during Tuesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets, a small but positive sign of progress.

The uphill battle for a bigger role

Right now, Roy Robertson-Harris appears firmly in control of the second defensive tackle spot alongside the starters.

Alexander’s path to meaningful snaps will require a noticeable jump in both quickness off the snap and raw strength inside.

The Giants don’t necessarily need him to be an instant-impact player — they drafted him with the long view in mind.

With a strong rotation that also features Abdul Carter’s versatility as a pass-rushing threat from multiple alignments, they can afford patience.

Why the Giants can wait

The coaching staff knows rookie defensive tackles often take a season to adjust to NFL power, speed, and hand usage.

Alexander’s college tape showed a disruptive player with the ability to collapse pockets, but he’s still adapting to stronger, faster competition.

In many ways, his rookie year could be about absorbing the playbook, refining technique, and building the kind of strength that translates on Sundays.

For now, the Giants simply want to see flashes — bursts of disruption that hint at the ceiling they saw on draft night.

The next steps in his development

If Alexander can turn practice progress into preseason production, he’ll make a stronger case for rotational snaps by midseason.

Until then, his focus will be on regaining peak fitness, sharpening his hands, and learning from the veterans ahead of him.

The tools that made him a standout at Toledo haven’t disappeared — they just need the right refinement to shine in the NFL.