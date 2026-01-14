The New York Giants are attempting to close the deal on John Harbaugh as their next head coach. They have him in the building for his first official in-person interview on Wednesday — but there is still no guarantee that the deal gets done.

Harbaugh has interest from a litany of NFL teams and reportedly has mutual interest in franchises like the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, in addition to the New York Giants. As a result of the intense competition they face, the Giants need to have a backup plan in place in case Harbaugh leaves the building without a contract naming him their next head coach.

The Giants have done their due diligence and still have other candidates on the docket for future interviews. The rest of the interviews the Giants have lined up could become superfluous if they land Harbaugh on Wednesday afternoon, but it is important for them to be prepared.

In the event that Harbaugh passes on New York for another destination, here are the top fallback options for the Giants to target as their next head coach.

Kevin Stefanski is the Giants’ “Plan B”

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Giants want to continue to prioritize experience like they are with Harbaugh, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sit at the top of the shortlist.

Stefanski is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year (2020, 2023), has already completed an in-person interview, and is widely viewed as the Plan B to Harbaugh’s Plan A. His ability to structure an offense around a young quarterback makes him an ideal fit for Jaxson Dart’s continued growth.

In 2020, his first year as a head coach, he led the Browns to an 11-5 record, snapping an 18-year playoff drought and securing the franchise’s first postseason win since 1994.

Despite a rocky end to his tenure in Cleveland due to a revolving door at quarterback, Stefanski remains one of the most respected play-callers in the league.

Mike McCarthy is Another Experienced Option

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images, Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, McCarthy brings a Super Bowl pedigree and a track record of stability, having recently wrapped up his own multi-day visit to East Rutherford.

McCarthy holds an impressive 174-112-2 regular-season record across 18 seasons with the Packers and Cowboys. His .600+ winning percentage is among the highest for active coaches.

He led the Green Bay Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV and has a career playoff record of 11-11. During his time in Dallas, McCarthy led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons (2021-2023), the team’s best regular-season stretch since their 1990s dynasty.

Between Green Bay and Dallas, McCarthy’s offenses have finished in the top 10 league-wide 11 different times. He has a proven track record of managing elite quarterbacks, which would provide a steady hand for the development of Jaxson Dart as he enters his second season.

Exciting Coordinators Who Could be Considered

The Giants’ secondary list features rising star coordinators, such as Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula, and Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

Credit: Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images, Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images, Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak has rapidly become one of the most coveted play-callers in the league, recently leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 14-3 record and the NFC’s top seed in 2025. The Seahawks’ offense finished 7th in scoring (28.4 PPG) and 3rd in total yards this season. During his 2021 stint as Vikings OC, his offense finished 12th in total yards and tied for the fewest interceptions in the NFL (7). His system focuses on protecting the football and heavy play-action—two things Jaxson Dart needs to thrive. Kubiak is considered an elite playcaller and quarterback developer.

Jim Harbaugh’s right-hand man with both Michigan and the Chargers, Minter has proven that his defensive scheme translates perfectly to the NFL as the DC for Los Angeles over the last two seasons. In 2024, Minter’s Chargers defense ranked 1st in the NFL in points allowed (17.7 PPG) and 5th against the pass in 2025 (179.9). Minter is arguably the hottest name in the head coaching cycle and would be a nice consolation prize if the G-Men miss out on John Harbaugh.

Shula has spent nine seasons under Sean McVay and just finished a masterclass 2025 season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Shula led a top-10 scoring defense in 2025 (20.4 PPG). His unit was a red zone wall, finishing 5th in red zone efficiency (50%). He is widely credited with the development of Jared Verse and the Rams’ high-pressure front.

Since jumping from Boston College to Green Bay, Hafley has engineered one of the most impressive defensive overhauls in Packers history. In 2024, Hafley’s defense finished in the top 10 in all six major categories (Total Defense, Scoring, Run Defense, Yards per Play, Takeaways, and Sacks). Their defense was elite again in 2025, leading to buzz that Hafley, a New Jersey native, could be a top candidate for the Giants.

While the organization remains focused on securing Harbaugh before he can board a plane for Atlanta, the depth of this candidate pool ensures that Big Blue won’t be left empty-handed.

Whether it’s a veteran like McCarthy or a rising star like Shula, the goal remains the same: finding a leader who can maximize Jaxson Dart and restore a winning culture.