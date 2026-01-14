The New York Giants’ coaching search has officially shifted into overdrive as the front office looks to land the biggest fish in the 2026 cycle. Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is in the Giants’ facilities today for a high-stakes, in-person interview.

Giants Meeting with John Harbaugh

According to a blockbuster report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan, Harbaugh is meeting today with the New York Giants in what is his first in-person visit to another team’s training facility.

This visit marks a massive milestone in the sweepstakes. For a Giants franchise desperate for a return to stability, having the Super Bowl-winning coach in the building feels like the ultimate opportunity to close the deal.

Harbaugh is the Top Candidate

The Giants’ push for Harbaugh comes amid a crowded field of candidates, including former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and veteran Mike McCarthy, but it’s clear that Harbaugh is the primary target.

Recent reports indicate that the Giants have been recruiting him hard, with even Tom Coughlin reportedly speaking to Harbaugh about the prestige of the New York job.

While several teams have been linked to the legendary coach, the Giants securing Harbaugh’s first in-person meeting is a crucial step toward securing his services. Harbaugh has reportedly held “extensive” phone calls with several franchises, including the Atlanta Falcons, the Tennessee Titans, and the Miami Dolphins, but his decision to make East Rutherford his first physical stop could suggest that Big Blue sits at the top of his wish list.

Harbaugh, who boasts a staggering 180-113 career record and 13 playoff victories, is the program builder the Giants are desperate to hire. By getting him into the facility first, the Giants have the chance to sell him on the infrastructure, the vision, and the Giants Way before he even considers boarding a plane elsewhere.

Can the Giants Close the Deal?

As Harbaugh meets with John Mara, Steve Tisch, and the rest of the Giants’ ownership and front office today, the goal for the front office is simple: don’t let him leave the building without a contract.

Landing a coach of Harbaugh’s stature would not only stabilize the locker room but would serve as a declaration that the Giants are ready to return to the league’s elite tier.