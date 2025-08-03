Giants have two young defensive backs taking major leaps at camp

The New York Giants’ secondary is young and brimming with talent and potential. Two selections from last year’s draft class have shown up to training camp this summer, turning heads and forcing turnovers.

Second-round pick Tyler Nubin and third-round pick Dru Phillips from the 2024 draft class both established themselves as quality starters for the Giants’ defense as rookies. But entering year two, they aim to establish themselves as stars.

Tyler Nubin has been a ballhawk during Giants training camp

Nubin has been one of the Giants’ most-improved players at camp this summer. The former Minnesota product has been all over the football, forcing pass breakups and snagging interceptions.

“The second-year safety has been all over the field during team drills, as the addition of Jevón Holland seems to have really opened things up for Nubin,” Matt Citak of Giants.com wrote. “He came up with an interception in the red zone on Friday and has gotten his hands on several other passes throughout the first week.”

Nubin had his rookie season cut short after just 13 games. He was impressive, though, as a rookie, totaling 98 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He quickly established himself as a starter in the Giants’ secondary and is now building toward a breakout in year two.

Dru Phillips is ready to build off a successful first season

As a rookie, Phillips already established himself as one of the Giants’ best defensive players. Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 13 overall rookie in the NFL last season after he posted a 77.5 overall grade behind 71 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles with only a 7.8% missed tackle rate (six missed tackles).

At training camp this summer, Phillips has been one of the brightest standouts.

“In his rookie season, Phillips was excellent around the line of scrimmage with his aggressiveness, physicality and tackling,” John Schmeelk of Giants.com wrote. “As he got more knowledgeable and comfortable, I expected to see improved coverage coming off a strong rookie season and so far he has done that, playing tight defense against Wan’Dale Robinson, Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and whomever else lines up in the slot.”

Having a shutdown nickel cornerback has never been more important than it is in today’s NFL. The league is filled with elite slot receivers who can change the course of the game. Boundary cornerbacks have always been valuable, but nickel corners are closing the gap.

Phillips was already impressive in his first season, but is making strides to be an even better player in year two of his career. He is seeing the game more clearly as well, following LASIK eye surgery that he had this offseason.

“I’m tracking the ball a lot better with the ball in the air, I can go attack more, I can just see the ball so it helps me in here and in outside life, like driving and stuff. It makes it a lot easier,” Phillips said of the procedure’s effects.

The Giants’ secondary is young and filled with potential. Now that they have some leaders in place and an improved pass rush in front, the defensive backfield could see major improvements in quality this season.