Giants’ injured star offensive lineman is making progress toward returning

The New York Giants opened training camp in July without their star left tackle Andrew Thomas on the field.

Thomas is still recovering from foot surgery that he had last October after suffering an injury that would prematurely end his 2024 campaign. The Giants are hoping he can make his return soon.

Brian Daboll gives an update on Andrew Thomas

With two weeks of training camp now under the belt, head coach Brian Daboll gave a positive update regarding Thomas’s status.

“Making progress, so he’s had some good days here,” Daboll told the media on Saturday, per the team’s website. “He’ll keep building them and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there, but I think he steadily improved. He feels a lot better, which is a good thing.”

When asked if Thomas is “close” to making a return, Daboll was dodgy in his answer.

“He’s getting there. Making progress every day. As soon as he can be out there, he’ll be out there. You guys will see him out there. I’d say from week-to-week, he’s made continuous strides.”

With Thomas being week-to-week, the Giants are hoping that he doesn’t become month-to-month. They have their first preseason match set for this week, and Week 1 is right around the corner.

Thomas is making progress in his recovery at Giants training camp

At training camp on Friday, Thomas did some work on the side. I observed from a distance, but noted that he did seem to be making progress in his recovery.

Andrew Thomas practicing his kick slide. Getting out of his stance pretty smoothly. He looks good.

Thomas did full sprints with a trainer, some lateral cutting, and practiced his kick slide. Doing full sprints indicates he is nearing a return to strength. His kick slides were smooth, but some reps did seem a bit rusty, however, indicating his return to the field is not imminent.

Generally, though, his agility seems to be returning as he fired his feet rapidly in and out of his breaks. This is a good sign for the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery.

In the meantime, James Hudson has been filling in at left tackle with the first team admirably. He has had some impressive moments during camp, like when he shut down Kayvon Thibodeaux on a speed rush during one-on-ones at Friday’s practice.

The Giants’ offense has suffered without Thomas on the field over the last two seasons. He has missed 18 games and played in only 16. Hopefully he will be able to return sooner, rather than later.