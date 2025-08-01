Giants’ Dru Phillips has more clarity entering second season: ‘I was kind of blind before’

One of the New York Giants’ most promising young players is second-year nickel cornerback Dru Phillips.

Phillips was spectacular as a rookie, ranking 13th overall on Pro Football Focus’s list of the top 15 best rookies from the 2025 season.

But entering year two, Phillips is primed to find more success — thanks to one critical offseason adjustment that has forever changed the way Phillips sees the world.

Dru Phillips had LASIK eye surgery this offseason

Phillips confirmed to the media after Thursday’s practice that he had LASIK eye surgery this offseason to improve his vision.

“I was kind of blind before,” he explained. “I hated wearing contacts and it was one of those things that made life a lot easier for me in that sense. I can see a lot better now and the procedure was easy. It’s like 15 minutes, but it was quick. I slept for like two days and I woke up, my eyes were great, so not too much.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Kentucky product is hoping that his improved vision will lead to more plays on the ball and more interceptions this season.

“Yeah, it’s one of those things seeing the ball in the air – that was one of my biggest problems,” Phillips said. “That dates back a long time ago but, especially this camp, I’m tracking the ball a lot better with the ball in the air, I can go attack more, I can just see the ball so it helps me in here and in outside life, like driving and stuff. It makes it a lot easier.”

So far throughout training camp, Phillips has looked like a man with 20/20 vision. He has made several plays on the football, sticking with the Giants’ talented group of playmakers in coverage to break up pass attempts.

Phillips is an essential member of the Giants’ defense

Considering how good he was already as a rookie, Phillips has the potential to be one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Giants selected Phillips in the third round of last year’s draft, and he quickly exceeded their expectations.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Phillips totaled 71 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles with only a 7.8% missed tackle rate (six missed tackles).

However, if there was one area of his game that needed improvement, it was his ball skills. Phillips totaled only two pass defenses and one interception last season.

The Giants’ defense has enough talent to be among the best units in the NFL next season. Now that Phillips can see the ball coming, he should be able to snag more interceptions, hopefully leading to an explosive second-season breakout.