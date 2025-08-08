Giants have a cricial position battle taking place this offseason

The New York Giants are still trying to decide who will be their starting cornerback opposite Paulson Adebo this offseason.

They signed Adebo in free agency this offseason to be their primary cover man. But opposite him, former first-round pick Deonte Banks and former third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott have been rotating in the starting lineup during training camp.

That CB2 spot will be a crucial one to monitor this preseason as Flott and Banks battle it out on the field.

Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott will compete for the Giants’ CB2 job this preseason

On the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart, they listed “Deonte Banks or Cor’Dale Flott” in the starting lineup at cornerback. A decision is far from being made and will require more evaluation through the preseason.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Banks has flashed his potential in the past, especially as a rookie in 2023. However, in 2024, he struggled immensely, surrendering a 70.3% completion rate and 124.2 passer rating against in coverage.

Meanwhile, Flott had the best season of his career in 2024, surrendering a 66.7% completion rate and a 89.0 passer rating against.

Flott was one of the Giants’ biggest standout performers during spring OTAs and minicamp. But each player has had their share of impressive moments during the summer training camp.

Ultimately, any impressive moments that Flott or Banks have had in practice will pale in value to a strong performance in the preseason. Doing it in a game setting, against real competition, will go a long way in helping either Banks or Flott earn a starting job for the regular season.