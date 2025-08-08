Giants’ Jaxson Dart Progress Update: ‘He’s right on schedule’

The New York Giants aren’t rushing Jaxson Dart, and that might be the smartest decision they make this season.

At just 22 years old, the rookie quarterback is adjusting to the demands of NFL speed, complexity, and physicality.

The 25th overall pick has already shown flashes of the upside that made him a first-rounder, even in limited early action.

Training camp is sharpening his skill set

The game is beginning to slow down for Dart, an essential milestone for any young quarterback learning the pro game.

Facing the Giants’ elite defensive front each day is forcing him to process quickly and make faster, sharper decisions under pressure.

That kind of daily test can be invaluable — like sparring with a champion before stepping into the ring yourself.

While there’s no rush to throw him into the fire, the experience is quietly accelerating his long-term development curve.

Preseason will be an early proving ground

Dart’s real next test will come in preseason, where live reps against unfamiliar defenses will expose strengths and weaknesses. He’s expected to suit up on Saturday.

The Giants want more positive plays than negative ones, but they understand that mistakes are part of the growing process.

A patient approach means they can evaluate him without the pressure of expecting immediate game-changing performances.

It’s about learning situations, reading defenses, and building the mental toughness needed to succeed at the NFL level.

Kafka confident in Dart’s trajectory

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Dart throughout camp and emphasized his steady progress.

“I’d say Jaxson is right on schedule from what we’d expect in terms of just understanding the offense, continuing to grow and learn every day,” Kafka said Wednesday, according to the Giants’ team website.

“Every day we’re presenting him — not just him but all the quarterbacks — with different situations and some situations you’ve probably never seen before. Those have been good to build off of, whether it’s in two-minute, whether it’s a third-down situation or a certain blitz look that we’re getting.”

That level of preparation now could prevent costly mistakes later when games actually matter.

Long-term vision remains the priority

The Giants know Dart’s development could take years, and they’ve built a structure to let that growth happen naturally.

With no immediate pressure to start, he can focus on mastering the offense and adapting to NFL decision-making speed.

If the steady progress continues, the payoff could be a polished, confident quarterback ready to lead the franchise for years.

