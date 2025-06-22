Giants have 3 new players who could reshape everything in 2025

The New York Giants aren’t just entering 2025 with a new look — they’re entering it with a new identity.

Last season’s broken offense has been overhauled, and the defense features fresh faces capable of making an immediate impact.

But three newcomers in particular have the power to shape the team’s direction — for better or worse.

Russell Wilson gives the offense real direction again

There’s no sugarcoating what the Giants went through last season at quarterback — it was a disaster from start to finish.

Daniel Jones and Drew Lock failed to generate consistency, and the offense felt like a car stuck in first gear.

Enter Russell Wilson, a veteran with playoff experience, leadership, and a skill set that still flashes in the right situations.

Wilson completed 64.1% of his passes last season for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions with Pittsburgh.

Where Wilson really stands out, though, is his deep ball — and it’s a genuine game-changer for this offense.

He completed 54% of his throws over 20 yards, totaling 851 yards and seven scores on those deep passes.

For context, that’s like giving a wide receiver corps night vision after a season spent stumbling in the dark.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abdul Carter could bring the thunder on defense

While Wilson will get the headlines, rookie linebacker Abdul Carter might be the most electric talent on the field this summer.

Carter has already impressed coaches during minicamp with his quick-twitch athleticism and fearless approach to attacking the ball.

His instincts pop on tape, and his burst off the line suggests he could be a serious pass-rushing threat immediately.

He’s still learning the finer details of the position, but his raw traits scream potential impact starter from Day 1.

At just 21 years old, Carter represents the kind of upside the Giants haven’t had in the middle of the defense in years.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paulson Adebo brings calm to a shaky secondary

With the cornerback room still evolving, Paulson Adebo might quietly become the most important defensive addition of the offseason.

Adebo is just 25 but already has 39 career starts under his belt and brings much-needed stability to the boundary.

Despite a significant leg injury, Adebo returned to play 436 snaps last year with three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

He allowed just one touchdown all season and held opposing quarterbacks to a modest 428 receiving yards in coverage.

If Adebo locks down the CB1 spot, it could free up Deonte Banks to develop more confidently at CB2.

All three players hold the keys to 2025

These aren’t just role players — they’re the core pieces of a revamped strategy under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

Russell Wilson gives the Giants real competence under center, Carter could develop into a defensive star, and Adebo adds needed security.

If even two of these three players hit, the Giants have a real chance to take a meaningful step forward this season.

