Giants have 2 glaring needs on defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL draft coming up, the New York Giants still have a few weaknesses to address on defense. Notably, veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson remains a free agent and the team lost Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers, so they have vacancies at free safety and corner.

On the roster, the Giants do have Nick McCloud and Cor’Dale Flott as potential solutions, but adding experience should be a priority.

McCloud has played three seasons in the NFL, totaling just 909 snaps. He played 312 snaps last season for the Giants, giving up 152 yards and a touchdown but collecting an interception and pass breakup. McCloud is a decent player but is more suited as a depth piece instead of a primary starter.

The remaining free agents include Xavier Howard, J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, and other veterans. The Giants only have $7.5 million in available salary space to work with, and that does not include the upcoming draft class.

The Giants Could Draft Another Corner

Eventually, the Giants will add another corner, but they aren’t rushing to make any moves. They could be waiting to see how the draft plays out and if a solid player falls to the second round and they can invest another valuable draft election at the position. However, they still need to address safety, and the remaining options on the market include Justin Simmons and Eddie Jackson.

Clearly, general manager Joe Schoen has taken a different approach this off-season to invest in position value. Letting McKinney go for top dollar allowed them to spend big on Brian Burns, in addition to watching Saquon Barkley sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are reallocating how money is spread across the roster, and this draft class could be another example of where they look to invest in high-value positions. That is why a quarterback makes sense for Big Blue, opening up money next off-season after taking the out in Daniel Jones’s contract and applying it to other positions in free agency.

The secondary is certainly a major weakness, and the Giants aren’t done reinforcing the unit.