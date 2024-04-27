Giants draft athletic tight end Theo Johnson with Darren Waller still mulling retirement

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added another playmaker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Penn State tight end Theo Johnson at No. 107 overall. Johnson is an ultra-athletic tight end who will add depth at an important position of need for the Giants with veteran TE Darren Waller still mulling retirement.

Tight end Theo Johnson (New York Giants) catches a pass during Penn State’s Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 15, 2024, in State College. Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 259-pound tight end who possesses rare speed and athleticism for his position. He ran a 4.57s 40-yard dash and posted a 9.93 relative athletic score (RAS) at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, ranking ninth out of 1,199 tight ends from 1987 to 2024. His 39.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-5-inch broad jump, and 4.19s shuttle time all rank among the best tight ends in the history of the Combine.

In 2023, Johnson totaled 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. He also made an impact for Penn State as a quality blocker. Johnson, 23, has the tools and traits to develop into a high-quality starter at the next level.

Pro Football Focus ranked Johnson the No. 7 tight end in this year’s draft class:

“Johnson brings alluring size to the position with plus length for blocking and when hauling in passes,” wrote PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. “He is a developmental tight end who shows runs good vertical routes and thrives when blocking, but he needs to be more consistent in both areas.”

Johnson gives the Giants depth at tight end with Darren Waller’s future uncertain

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Waller has been mulling retirement all offseason, so the Giants needed to add talent to their tight end room. Johnson will now join third-year tight end Daniel Bellinger in the competition for New York’s starting job if Waller does decide to hang up his cleats.

If Waller returns for another season, who better for Johnson to learn from? Johnson has been compared to Waller for their similar athletic profiles and playing styles. Waller could serve as a valuable mentor for Johnson while the rookie develops and grows his game behind the scenes.