Giants: Good news and bad news from 21–15 win over Browns

The New York Giants secured their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, earning a 21–15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Malik Nabers stole the show once again as he helped spark the Giants’ offense.

Malik Nabers is Becoming a Superstar

Nabers was spectacular again in Week 3. He hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns. The Giants’ first-round draft pick has lived up to the hype so far this season and made a number of spectacular grabs during his elite Week 3 outing.

In Week 2, Nabers had his breakout performance against the Commanders, totaling 10 receptions for 127 yards and his first touchdown of his NFL career. He added to his season totals this week and now ranks fourth in the NFL with 271 receiving yards through the first three weeks of the season.

Daniel Jones bounces back

After a putrid start to the season in Week 1, quarterback Daniel Jones has now strung together two solid performances in Week 2 and Week 3. He went 24-34 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions against the Browns. That’s now two straight weeks with at least two passing touchdowns and zero turnovers for Jones.

The Giants’ Defense Bounced Back

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Giants’ defense struggled to slow down the opposing Minnesota Vikings’ and Washington Commanders’ offenses. The unit seemed to turn a corner in Week 3, however, limiting the Cleveland Browns to just 217 total yards of offense. The Giants’ defense racked up eight sacks for a loss of 48 yards against the Browns. They also forced and recovered two fumbles, both given up by Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dexter Lawrence Continues To Dominate

All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence contributed two sacks to the Giants’ total of eight against the Browns. He now has three sacks on the season as he continues to establish himself as one of the single-most dominant players in the entire league. Lawrence finished the game with three total tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and four quarterback hits.

The Giants’ Offense Lost Steam in the Second Half

Despite a hot start to the game, the Giants’ offense cooled off in the second half. All 21 of the team’s points in Week 3 were scored in the first two quarters of the game. Every single one of their drives in the second half ended in a punt, a turnover, or a missed field goal.

Looking Ahead to Week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

The Giants are now 1-2 and sitting in second place in the NFC East, entering a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys. This will be the Giants’ second divisional game of the season. Dallas and New York will face off in primetime on Thursday night.