Giants: 3 takeaways from massive 21-15 victory over Browns

The New York Giants secured their first victory of the 2024 season Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns on the road by a score of 21-15. New York improves to 1-2 on the season with the Dallas Cowboys on deck for Week 4.

Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers showcased their growing chemistry in Week 3

This game was defined by quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, as both guys showed off their developing chemistry with great plays. The Giants scored all 21 of their points in the first half, including two passing touchdowns by Jones to Nabers, which proved to be enough to secure their win.

Jones, who entered this game towards the bottom in completion percentage, was much more efficient against the Browns in Week 3, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Most notably, this marked the second consecutive game that Jones didn’t record a turnover, a huge development in this make-or-break season for him.

Nabers tallied 78 receiving yards on eight receptions (12 targets) and caught both touchdown passes. This was the second consecutive game in which the rookie recorded a touchdown, and he has already started to transform the Giants’ offense with his explosive playmaking. He became the first player in NFL history to record 20 receptions and three touchdowns in their first three career games, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.



The chemistry between the two players is quickly evolving, which will be huge if New York wants to get themselves back in the playoff hunt following this massive win.

The Giants’ pass rush was phenomenal against the Browns

Facing a banged-up Browns offensive line, the Giants took advantage and brought tons of pressure to quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland backfield. New York recorded eight sacks, their most in a game since 2016 when they recorded seven vs. the Browns.

In addition, the Giants recorded five tackles for a loss and a massive forced fumble and recovery late in the fourth quarter. The top performers on the edge were Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, who combined to record six tackles, six quarterback hits, three sacks, and two tackles for a loss.

Burns also added two pass deflections to his tally on the day and showcased the huge impact he can bring to the Giants’ pass rush. He was initially questionable before the game with a groin injury, but clearly, that is behind him as he had his best game as a Giant so far.

The Giants’ run defense was significantly better in Week 3

After an awful performance by the run defense in Week 2 against the Commanders, the Giants responded with their game defending the run so far in the early campaign. They held Cleveland to just 69 yards on the ground for an average of 3.8 yards/carry and didn’t allow them to score a rushing touchdown.

Last week against Washington, they also didn’t allow a rushing touchdown but gave up 215 yards on the ground, which allowed them to beat the Giants with field goals. The top performers in the run game on defense were Cor’Dale Flott and Micah McFadden. Flott, who got the start at CB2 with Nick McCloud out, recorded a team-high nine tackles including one for a loss, and came up huge for New York after a rough performance last week.

McFadden added six tackles to the team’s 70 total on the day. He also recorded 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits, second only to Lawrence for the team- high on the day.

The Giants did a tremendous job preventing the Browns from getting downfield through the ground game as Watson struggled in the passing game. The Browns only made one trip to the end zone – excluding the 24-yard touchdown pass by Watson to Amari Cooper in the first quarter – and New York held them scoreless in the second and third quarters.

It was an encouraging defensive performance after it led to their demise the previous week, and the hope is that the Giants can capitalize off of the strong performance and carry that momentum into Week 3 against the Cowboys. It will be a short turnaround for them, as it is a Thursday night game back home, so it will be interesting to see how they plan on responding to a string performance.