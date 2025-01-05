Giants: Good news and bad news from 20–13 loss to the Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ disastrous 100th season as a franchise has finally come to a close. The Giants wrapped up the 2024-25 regular season with a 13–20 loss on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A fourth-quarter touchdown by Malik Nabers was not enough to get the G-Men back in the game as they fell short to their division rivals.

Malik Nabers makes history in the loss

The Giants struck gold with their 2024 first-round draft pick. Nabers put a bow on what was a spectacular rookie season in Week 18. He finished the day with five receptions for 64 yards and one incredible 45-yard touchdown grab. Nabers finished the season with 109 receptions — a single-season franchise record.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Giants’ starters weren’t good enough to beat the Eagles’ backups

Having already won the division, the Philadelphia Eagles rested their starters in Week 18. Despite facing a lineup of backups, the Giants (who played their starters) were unable to come away with the win. Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee went for 269 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. The Eagles out-totaled the Giants 303-238 in total yards of offense.

The Giants clinched the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following the contest, the Giants finished the season with a 3-14 record — among the worst in the franchise’s 100-year history. The reward for their poor season is a high draft pick. The Giants have officially clinched the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, placing them behind only the Tennessee Titans (No. 1) and Cleveland Browns (No. 2).

Looking ahead to the Giants’ offseason

Following the loss and conclusion of the regular season, ownership will have some crucial decisions to make about the future of the franchise. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat.