Giants GM expresses envy over Bears’ solidified QB situation: ‘Gotta be nice’

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are rolling into the 2024-25 season with Daniel Jones back under center. Jones is entering his sixth season as the starter despite the Giants attempting to move on from him and draft a rookie quarterback in the offseason.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen negotiated with the New England Patriots during the pre-draft process in an effort to move up the draft to the No. 3 overall pick and select a quarterback. His efforts failed, however, as the Patriots were unwilling to move down and elected to draft UNC QB Drake Maye instead.

Now, with no rookie under contract to succeed Jones, the Giants’ future at the position is uncertain. This uncertainty is sure to keep Schoen up at night, as he expressed to a fellow general manager while scouting recently.

Giants GM Joe Schoen expresses envy of the Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback

During the season finale of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, Schoen made a guest appearance while scouting and conversing with Bears general manager Ryan Poles. The two general managers were both in attendance for the matchup between Georgia and Clemson this past weekend, scouting the next crop of talent that could soon be entering the NFL.

While scouting the talent on the field, Schoen cracked a joke to Poles, expressing his envy in the Bears’ solidified quarterback situation:

“Gotta be nice not to be looking at the, uh …”

“Quarterbacks?” Poles said, finishing Schoen’s sentence (h/t NFL.com).

Both general managers chuckled before Poles said, “Hopefully it stays that way for a long time.”

The Bears drafted their next franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in April, taking USC’s Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, Schoen is at the Clemson-Georgia game, likely keeping a close eye on projected first-round pick Carson Beck, the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Giants are clearly having their doubts over the future of Daniel Jones

Schoen’s comment, whether said in jest or not, highlights the Giants general manager’s concern with his team’s quarterback position. He signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, but built an out into the deal that would allow the team to move on from their quarterback in the 2025 offseason.

After the 2023 season, Schoen and company’s confidence in Jones is undoubtedly shaken. Jones played in only six games, totaling just two passing touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and missing the majority of the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 9. Now Jones is entering the upcoming season with more pressure than ever to perform, whilst returning from a devastating knee injury.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ weak outing in the preseason did little to instill confidence in his team or the team’s fans, as he tossed two picks including a pick-six in one half of preseason football versus the Houston Texans. That was the only preseason action Jones saw this summer.

This Sunday, Jones will make his return to the field, starting under center for the Giants in Week 1. It will be a crucial season for Jones as he attempts to save his job. However, it’s worth wondering whether or not Schoen has already made up his mind about the future of the team’s quarterback position.