Giants getting starting pass-rusher back in Week 10

The New York Giants will welcome back pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari in their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys as they activated him off the injured reserve over the weekend.

Azeez Ojulari to return to the lineup

Ojulari suffered an ankle injury last month against the Dolphins and has not played since. The third-year DB has been bitten hard by the injury bug once again this season, as he has only been able to appear in three games and has recorded just two tackles in that action.

He has only appeared in 10 games total over the past two seasons, but he did record 5.5 sacks in seven games played in 2022, proving to be a force when he is on the field.

The Giants’ defense has performed fairly well over the past few weeks despite Ojulari’s absence, and the hope is that it will continue to play well with his return, but it will not be easy going up against an explosive Cowboys offense.

With the Giants just 2-7 on the season and essentially looking towards the future, the remainder of the season can be used as an opportunity for Ojulari to prove he can still play at a high level as well as look to stay healthy the rest of the way.

Giants activate other players ahead of Week 10 matchup

Among other roster moves, K Randy Bullock and TE Tyree Jackson were elevated to the active roster in place of Graham Gano and Darren Waller, respectively. The game will kick off at 4:25 P.M. EST and be broadcast live on FOX.

