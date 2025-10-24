Giants get a small dose of injury luck amid defensive disaster

The New York Giants can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to their defense. Two of their biggest offseason additions — Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland — will both miss Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with knee injuries.

The $100 million secondary tandem was supposed to anchor the back end of the defense, but instead, the Giants are forced to patch together a lineup against one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

That means former first-round corner Deonte Banks and backup safety Dane Belton will be thrown into the fire. For Banks, it’s another chance to prove he can hang with top-tier receivers after a rocky start to his third season. Belton, meanwhile, will be counted on to help contain Jalen Hurts’ deep play-action game — not an easy task for any safety, let alone one still trying to establish himself.

Brian Burns keeps the Giants’ defense afloat

The one saving grace for New York is that Brian Burns will suit up despite suffering a hip injury against Denver last week. The 27-year-old confirmed he’s playing, and that’s massive news for a defense already missing its secondary anchors. Burns has been everything the Giants hoped for when they traded for him last offseason — and then some.

Through seven games, Burns leads the NFL with nine sacks, piling up 26 pressures, 21 tackles, and 22 stops. He’s been relentless, turning each game into a personal showcase of speed and technique. For a defense built around chaos off the edge, Burns is the centerpiece, and his presence alone changes how opposing quarterbacks operate.

A pass rush that could define the game

The Giants’ defensive line is quietly becoming one of the best in football. Kayvon Thibodeaux has finally found his rhythm, stacking consistent pressure and showing the burst that made him a top-five pick. Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter has been a revelation, flying off the edge like he’s been in the league for years.

Together, they’ve helped form a unit capable of disrupting even elite offensive lines. The group is under contract through 2026, giving New York a foundation to build around. But for now, it’s about survival.

Facing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ front is like fighting a heavyweight boxer — one wrong move and you’re on your back. If the Giants have any chance of pulling off the upset, they’ll need Burns and company to collapse the pocket early and often. With a secondary held together by youth and duct tape, the pass rush has to be the great equalizer.