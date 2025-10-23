The Giants are being forced to rely on their least reliable player against the Eagles in Week 8

The New York Giants’ defense might be shorthanded on Sunday as they deal with injuries. With a starting cornerback likely sidelined, Big Blue will have to turn to an unreliable source to defend the Philadelphia Eagles’ receiving corps in Week 8.

The Giants will likely be without CB Paulson Adebo in Week 8

The Giants had three key defenders absent from practice on Wednesday, as relayed by Fireside Giants of Empire Sports Media on X:

Brian Burns, Jevon Holland, and Paulson Adebo are all critical starters for the Giants’ defensive lineup. None of the three has been ruled out for this Sunday’s matchup, but if any of them miss time, it will be a big blow to the defense.

Adebo is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him from playing in Week 8 against the Eagles.

Deonte Banks will need to step up

If Adebo is sidelined, the Giants will have to turn to former 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks as their starting cornerback.

So far this season, Banks has played only 142 defensive snaps, just 29% of the Giants’ total defensive snaps this season. He began the season in competition with Cor’Dale Flott for the starting CB2 job, but quickly lost that.

Flott has been thriving as the Giants’ CB2. Meanwhile, Banks has become a liability for the Giants’ defense, whom opposing quarterbacks target and pick on whenever he is on the field.

Banks has been targeted in coverage 11 times this season, surrendering nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 7, he surrendered a downfield reception by Courtland Sutton that set the Broncos up in field goal range for the game-winning try.

The Eagles’ offense features two elite wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. In Week 7, Brown totaled 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Smith totaled 183 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Facing arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, the Giants’ secondary will have its hands full this Sunday. This will be a big task for Banks, who is likely stepping back into the starting lineup.