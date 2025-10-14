Giants’ general manager made one incredible trade to overhaul the defense

The New York Giants’ defensive line has been taken to the next level.

Powering the unit’s ascension is 27-year-old edge rusher Brian Burns. Now in his second season with the Giants, Burns has come into his own and is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level.

Brian Burns is playing at a DPOTY level

Through six games this season, Burns has already totaled 7.0 sacks, which ranks third in the NFL. He has racked up an impressive 12 hurries, five quarterback hits, and 23 total pressures.

Burns has earned an 82.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade so far this season. His week-to-week production has helped establish the Giants’ defensive line as one of the top units in the league.

Only Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos (8.0) and Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams (7.5) rank ahead of Burns in sacks so far this season.

Burns already has two games with multiple sacks this season and has recorded a sack in all but one game. He has at least one tackle for loss in every game.

Burns was an excellent trade from Giants GM Joe Schoen

The Giants acquired Burns last offseason via trade with the Carolina Panthers. New York sent a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick swap to the Panthers in exchange for Burns.

In hindsight, this was an excellent deal by Schoen, especially when considering the G-Men had two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the pick they retained, they selected S Tyler Nubin.

Burns is now playing like one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He is among the Giants’ most valuable players and could very well be on his way to earning end-of-season hardware.