Giants shouldn’t trade these two core players — but PFF thinks otherwise

The New York Giants might be looking to add, not subtract, as the NFL trade deadline approaches. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart finding his footing and the offense still missing a reliable playmaker, it makes perfect sense for general manager Joe Schoen to explore receiver upgrades.

However, a recent list from PFF raised eyebrows by suggesting two of the team’s most valuable starters — Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Eluemunor — as possible trade chips. That idea doesn’t hold much water.

Trading Thibodeaux would make no sense

Thibodeaux is having the breakout year the Giants envisioned when they drafted him fifth overall in 2022. Through six weeks, he’s already tallied 22 pressures, three sacks, and 13 tackles across 311 defensive snaps. His presence on the edge has been constant, and his improvement in both run defense and pass-rush consistency has been clear.

At just 24 years old, Thibodeaux is still developing, and his best football is likely ahead of him. The Giants exercised his fifth-year option earlier this year, locking him in through 2026 at a manageable $14.7 million cap hit. While holding out for a long-term deal could eventually be on the table, moving him now would be counterproductive.

Even with Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter thriving, depth on the edge is a luxury the Giants can’t afford to lose. Trading Thibodeaux would feel like removing an engine part that’s just starting to run at full power.

Eluemunor is too valuable to move

On the offensive side, Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the unsung heroes of the season. The 30-year-old right tackle has surrendered two sacks and seven pressures in six games, providing stability in an area that’s been a revolving door for nearly a decade.

He’s also played through a back injury in recent weeks, showing toughness and leadership in the trenches — two traits this team has badly needed. More importantly, he’s been a model teammate and a trusted voice in the locker room. The idea of trading him doesn’t align with the culture Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are trying to build.

The Giants finally have an offensive line that’s trending in the right direction, and Eluemunor’s experience has played a big role in that progress. Moving him now would undo much of that stability.

The real trade conversation

If the Giants are going to make moves, it should be about adding help, not subtracting core contributors. There’s a better argument to shop underperforming young players who may not fit the long-term plan — names like Evan Neal, Jalin Hyatt, or Deonte Banks could generate mild interest from teams seeking developmental talent.

But when it comes to Thibodeaux and Eluemunor, both players are integral to what’s working. The Giants are showing signs of turning a corner, and trading away key starters for the sake of “future value” would send the wrong message to the locker room and the fan base.

If Schoen truly wants to set this team up for a strong finish, his focus should be on adding a receiver — not dismantling the foundation that’s finally holding steady.