Giants’ former 1st-round pick starts training camp on the bench

The New York Giants are opening a very real competition for the starting cornerback job opposite Paulson Adebo in the starting lineup.

When Adebo was signed, it was expected that 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks would step into the CB2 role opposite the newcomer. However, after Banks split those reps with fourth-year CB Cor’Dale Flott during spring practices, speculation of a position battle began.

Cor’Dale Flott starts at the Giants’ first practice of training camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As training camp opened for the Giants on Wednesday, so did the position battle.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Flott got the first reps as the team’s second starting cornerback on Wednesday’s opening practice of training camp.

Banks started out with the second team during practice.

Who will be the Giants’ CB2?

After a disappointing 2024 season from Banks, nothing is being given to the former first-round pick. Banks underperformed as the Giants’ CB1 last season, then had his confidence and effort called into question after a string of head-scratching moments.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flott received increased playing time last season, moving to the outside after spending the first two seasons of his career as a nickel cornerback. He played the best football of his career in 2024, leading to his increased playing time with the starters during the spring.

Now the stage is set for Banks and Flott to battle it out this summer for the starting job.