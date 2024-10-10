Giants finally reaping rewards from offensive line draft pick’s major growth

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the New York Giants got anything right this past offseason, it was the investment in their offensive line. Free agency played a pivotal role in solidifying the trenches, with the team signing Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million deal and Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract.

Giants’ Struggles in the Draft

Over the past few years, the Giants spent significant draft capital on offensive linemen, but aside from Andrew Thomas, who was drafted in 2020, none of those investments had truly paid off. Thomas emerged as one of the best left tackles in the league, but the team continued to struggle elsewhere on the line. Management was hoping that one of their more recent picks would develop into a standout player, but that hasn’t been the case with every selection.

Unfortunately, Evan Neal has experienced back-to-back disappointing seasons and is now riding the bench. The Giants have turned to veteran Jermaine Eluemunor to fill the void at right tackle, providing more stability at the position.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

John Michael-Schmitz Trending Upward

One bright spot for the Giants has been second-round center John Michael-Schmitz, who is starting to trend in the right direction. The 25-year-old sophomore out of Minnesota has played 337 snaps through the first five weeks of the season, without allowing a single sack and giving up only seven pressures.

Last season, Michael-Schmitz allowed 30 pressures and five sacks over 755 offensive snaps. If we extrapolate his current statistics to the same number of snaps, he is on pace to allow just 15 pressures and zero sacks, a significant improvement that highlights his growth as a player.

Overcoming Early Challenges

As a rookie, Michael-Schmitz faced several challenges, including injuries and the inconsistency of the players lining up next to him. On a weekly basis, he had a rotating cast of offensive guards, including Justin Pugh, Markus McKethan, and Ben Bredeson, none of whom are on the team anymore. This constant shuffling hindered his ability to build chemistry and communication with his teammates, which is crucial for any center.

The Giants made a key hire this past offseason, bringing in offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. In addition to signing Eluemunor, they also added veteran guard Greg Van Roten, who had previously played with Eluemunor for the Raiders in 2023. The continuity and experience these players bring have helped stabilize the right side of the line.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rising to the Occasion

With more stability around him, John Michael-Schmitz has risen to the occasion, showcasing his football IQ, communication skills, and physical abilities. He has emerged as one of the Giants’ best run blockers, helping to pave the way for their ground game. While his pass protection has been slightly inconsistent at times, he has given up just two pressures over the past two weeks, a sign that he is steadily improving.

Key to Future Success

The Giants always viewed Michael-Schmitz as a key developmental piece for their offensive line. Centers are crucial to the growth and cohesion of an offensive line unit, and with the right pieces finally in place, the Giants are seeing their investment pay off. As Michael-Schmitz continues to develop and the rest of the line gels together, the team is poised to improve its offensive performance, giving quarterback Daniel Jones more time in the pocket and creating opportunities for the offense to thrive.