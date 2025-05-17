Giants finally have an elite unit — and it could be the foundation of their turnaround

For far too long, the New York Giants have wandered the NFL wilderness without a single elite unit to hang their helmets on.

That may finally be changing.

After years of chasing flashes of potential, general manager Joe Schoen slammed the gas pedal in the 2025 NFL Draft and loaded up on premium pass-rush talent.

Giants make a bold move for front seven dominance

Taking linebacker-edge hybrid Abdul Carter with the third overall pick sent a message — this team is tired of being pushed around.

Carter wasn’t just a good prospect.

He was a blue-chip phenom with athleticism that makes offensive coordinators sweat on Monday nights.

The Giants doubled down by adding Darius Alexander in the third round, another explosive front-seven piece to pair with a rotation already loaded with talent.

Now they might finally have a unit capable of taking over games.

Dexter Lawrence remains the anchor

Before injury shut down his 2024 campaign in Week 13, Dexter Lawrence was a walking wrecking ball.

He had 10 sacks and 36 pressures from the interior — numbers most edge rushers would envy.

His ability to collapse the pocket up the middle forces quarterbacks to roll out, which is where the rest of the Giants’ pass rush can feast.

When Lawrence is healthy, the entire defensive front plays faster, smarter, and more violently.

Pairing him with two dynamic edge threats and a versatile weapon like Carter could finally unleash the chaos this team has been missing.

Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux round out a fierce rotation

Brian Burns was the Giants’ biggest splash in free agency, and he delivered immediately with 61 pressures and nine sacks in his first year.

Across from him, Kayvon Thibodeaux had a quieter year — 38 pressures and six sacks — but showed flashes of the top-five pick talent the Giants bet on in 2022.

With Carter now in the mix, Thibodeaux doesn’t have to be the alpha or the beta.

He can be the disruptor from the weak side, where he doesn’t face double-teams and can leverage his talent in 1V1 situations.

Carter gives them flexibility. He can blitz, stunt, or drop into coverage, and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has already hinted at using him creatively.

If Bowen can build a system that moves Carter around like a chess piece, the Giants might become the kind of defense that dictates games rather than reacts.

Could this finally be the identity they’ve been chasing?

A dominant pass rush can mask a lot of weaknesses elsewhere — and the Giants know it.

If the offense takes time to gel under Russell Wilson, the defense might be tasked with keeping games tight.

That’s where this new-look front can make the biggest difference.

For once, the Giants don’t just have potential — they have legitimate star power and depth in the trenches.

Now they need to prove it under the pressure of a brutal schedule and rising expectations.

