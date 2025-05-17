Giants could be closing in on new receiver signing

Sometimes a team’s most important additions don’t make headlines — they just make the roster stronger when things get thin.

That might be exactly what the New York Giants are trying to do with veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Davis hits the open market after surprising release

Just one year after signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis was abruptly cut.

He was designated with a failed injury tag after suffering a torn meniscus in Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Despite recording just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two scores, Davis still flashed the vertical threat that once helped him post 983 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bills in 2022.

Now healthy and exploring options, Davis visited the Giants recently to tour the facility and undergo medical evaluation.

But this trip wasn’t just about fitness — it was also about familiarity.

Giants’ connections to Davis could spark reunion

General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and assistant quarterbacks coach Chad Hall all worked with Davis during their time in Buffalo.

That history created an easy bridge for the Giants to host Davis for an informal meeting and dinner to explore chemistry.

Schoen laid out the situation clearly while speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” show:

“It was reported that Gabe came in yesterday, and obviously I have history with him, having been in Buffalo when we drafted him,” Schoen told Kay Adams. “And Dabes was there, and Chad Hall was his receivers coach in Buffalo and in Jacksonville, and we brought him up. He’s our assistant quarterbacks coach now. So he’s coming off an injury, he was cut by Jacksonville, he came up for a visit. He hadn’t been in New York to see our facility, our staff. Just a little “get to know” meeting yesterday, went out for dinner, and then we’ll see if anything transpires here down the road.”

How Davis could fit in New York’s receiver room

The Giants aren’t desperate for a WR1 with Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton headlining the unit, but experienced depth is critical.

Especially with Jalin Hyatt’s role still unclear and injury risk always looming, a player like Davis adds insurance.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Davis can stretch the field and give Russell Wilson a downfield threat when needed.

If healthy, he provides physicality and playoff experience — two traits the current receiver room lacks.

It’s the kind of low-risk, medium-reward move a rebuilding team makes smartly.

A signing could happen soon

With a few other meetings reportedly on his schedule, Davis is likely to make a decision in the coming days.

The Giants may not offer the flashiest opportunity, but the connections and familiarity with the coaching staff go a long way.

If Davis is healthy and motivated by the time the regular season rolls around, he could become one of the more underrated veteran signings of the summer.

