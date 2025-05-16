The Giants might have a difficult decision to make at kicker

The New York Giants’ special teams has been an inconsistent unit over the last several seasons. At one point, their ability to convert field goals was a major strength, however, after veteran Graham Gano signed on in the 2020 offseason.

Gano’s tenure with the Giants got off to a strong start. But over the last couple of seasons, his play has declined, as has his health. As a result, could his future with the team be in question?

Graham Gano has been injured and struggling

Upon joining the Giants in 2020, Gano became one of the team’s most valuable players. He appeared in all 50 games for New York from 2020 through 2022, converting 91.8% (89-97) of his field goals in that span.

But in the subsequent two seasons, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since 2023, Gano has converted just 71.4% of his field goal attempts (20-28) in 18 games played. He has missed 16 games due to injuries over those two seasons.

Now, at 38 years old, could Gano’s future in the Big Apple be coming into question?

Could the Giants cut Gano and find a new kicker?

The Giants currently have just $1.1 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. They have -$9 million in effective cap space, which is the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.

Essentially, the Giants need to make roster moves to free up more cap space.

Gano, who has been struggling and injured, could become a cap casualty. He has a $5.6 million cap hit this season.

Releasing Gano post June 1st could save the Giants $4.1 million in cap space, giving them great relief and helping them get back under the cap.

However, the Giants would be unlikely to move on from Gano without first finding a worthy replacement (hence the citing of the post-June 1st release). The Giants could bring in competition for Gano during training camp.

Whoever kicks best this summer could win the job. And if Gano’s struggles continue, the Giants may have no choice but to move in a new direction.