Giants exploring quarterback options in 2023 NFL Draft

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates with Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) after diving into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu Tigers Syndication Ocala Starbanner

The New York Giants are reportedly doing their due diligence on the quarterback class ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. New York is in deep negotiations with QB Daniel Jones, looking to extend the 25-year-old and solidify him as their franchise quarterback. However, negotiations with Jones have been difficult, per reports, and the Giants are doing research on quarterback prospects at this week’s Scouting Combine, seemingly as a contingency plan.

Giants meeting with top QB prospects ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

It was reported last week that the Giants were one of five teams that met “extensively” with Tennessee QB prospect Hendon Hooker at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hooker, 25, is coming off a season-ending ACL injury in 2022 but could be a potential second-round pick in this year’s draft.

It is now being reported that the Giants have met with potential first-round pick Anthony Richardson at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week (Jordan Schultz of The Score).

Richardson is making headlines at the Scouting Combine this week, garnering interest from every corner of the league. The Florida Gators product has reportedly crushed his interviews at the Combine (per The Pat McAfee Show).

“I talked to a handful of scouts last night … Every single one of them said ‘Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they’ve had this year.'” ESPN’s Matt Miller on Anthony Richardson at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

In all likelihood, the Giants will forego any opportunity to draft a quarterback prospect with one of their top picks. However, if they find a developmental prospect in the middle rounds, New York could take a chance on one of this year’s quarterbacks.

The Giants are confident that Daniel Jones will be their starting quarterback in 2023. But Joe Schoen has the right mindset to do due diligence on this year’s quarterback class in case the team needs to come up with a contingency plan if negotiations fall through with Jones.

Whether it be Anthony Richardson at the end of the first round, Hendon Hooker in round two, or a wild trade-up scenario for CJ Stroud proposed by CBS Sports, there are many opportunities for the Giants to draft a quarterback this spring.