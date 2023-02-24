Giants trade up, draft QB in crazy CBS Sports mock draft

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest two-round mock draft via CBS Sports, the New York Giants make a shocking move to land themselves a new quarterback. Chris Trapasso mocked CJ Stroud to the Giants with the eighth overall pick in the draft amidst intense contract negotiations between New York and QB Daniel Jones.

Giants trade up to draft CJ Stroud in CBS Sports mock draft

“The Giants see Stroud slipping and pounce,” Chris Trapasso explains. “He has All-Pro upside as a passer. They trade away pick No. 26 overall, their second-round pick (No. 58 overall), and 2024 first-round and fourth-round picks.”

In this mock trade, New York is trading away the farm for Stroud, presumably to make him their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. CJ Stroud is listed as the sixth-best prospect in this year’s draft class by The Draft Network following a 2022 season in which he totaled 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Stroud was a superstar in college as a two-year starter for Ohio State. In 2021, he put up 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns with only six interceptions. The OSU signal-caller was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice and became the first player in program history to be a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. If the Giants were to draft CJ Stroud, they would be expecting him to compete at the highest-level in the pros.

Trapasso provides no explanation as to what happened with Daniel Jones in this mock draft. However, considering the Giants are going with a QB in the first round, it’s safe to assume that Jones is out of the picture in this mock draft.

The Giants are extremely unlikely to move on from Daniel Jones this offseason. According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, “Jones’ presence in the huddle in 2023 is really not up for debate in the minds of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.”

Considering Big Blue’s obvious commitment to Daniel Jones, it is difficult to imagine Joe Schoen making a move like this for a quarterback in the first round. However, if negotiations with Jones stall and the Giants place the franchise tag on him, they could get creative in their search for a contingency plan.