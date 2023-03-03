Giants QB Daniel Jones seeking over $45 million per year according to a new report

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are “cautiously optimistic” that they can get a deal done with QB Daniel Jones ahead of free agency. However, new reports indicate that Jones’s representatives are seeking over $45 million per season on a multi-year contract extension (Daily News). This could complicate matters as Giants GM Joe Schoen admits to feeling a “time crunch” in negotiations.

Daniel Jones seeking massive contract extension from Giants

There is still some time for the Giants to get a deal done with their quarterback, however. The deadline to use the franchise tag is Tuesday. “We’ll continue to talk and see if we can get something done before Tuesday,’’ Schoen said of negotiations with Daniel Jones. Schoen explained that he has met with Jones’s representatives throughout the NFL Scouting Combine and is optimistic they will be able to make a deal.

The non-exclusive franchise tag for quarterbacks is valued at $32.4 million this offseason. This may prove to be the more viable option for Big Blue as they reportedly have no intention to pay Jones in excess of $45 million per season.

Only five quarterbacks average $45 million per year or more on their current contracts: the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers ($50.2 million), the Broncos’ Russell Wilson ($49 million), the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray ($46.1 million), the Browns’ Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ($45 million), per overthecap.com. Pat Leonard of Daily News

Following a successful 2022 season, Jones is seeking to be made one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Jones threw 15 touchdown passes with only five interceptions and a career-high 3,205 passing yards in the regular season, leading the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016. Jones was also a force on the ground, setting career-highs in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

The biggest step Jones took in 2022 was in the turnover department. Danny Dimes posted the lowest INT% in the NFL this season at 1.1%, throwing just five interceptions and losing only three fumbles. Daniel Jones kept the ball clean and played winning football, leading the Giants to their first postseason victory in over a decade.

The Giants have been very public showing their confidence in Daniel Jones entering this offseason and have expressed a heavy desire to extend the 25-year-old signal-caller. But with so much distance between the Giants and Jones’s representatives, the likelihood of Joe Schoen utilizing the franchise tag is increasing each day.