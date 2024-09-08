Giants expected to cycle through cornerbacks in the secondary in Week 1

The New York Giants will look to get all of their cornerbacks involved in their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as they try to find the best fit for each spot in the deep secondary. Currently, Deonte Banks will be on the outside and Cor’Dale Flott will play in the slot.

The Giants will likely use Adoree Jackson more in Week 1

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added that the recently signed Adoree’ Jackson had a strong week in practice, meaning that he could see the field more on Sunday:

“One thing to keep an eye on: Flott playing in the slot after spending the summer on the outside,” Raanan said via X. “Also, Adoree’ Jackson had a strong week. Could play more than was expected. Definitely a sign of uncertainty at the position entering Week 1. Tough test vs. WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.”

Along with Flott changing positions, Jackson will be one of the players to watch for the most in this one, as he was recently brought back by the Giants to address the lack of depth at the cornerback position. Jackson struggled last season playing in the slot and saw his playing time decrease significantly, but with him now likely going back to playing his natural position, the hope is that he can contain the Vikings’ talented receivers.

The Giants have a very inexperienced group of cornerbacks

The Giants will be looking for many different answers at the cornerback position, as the last thing they want is to go through another revolving door of players to try to give them positive results like last season. Pro Football Focus ranks the Giants’ cornerback groups amongst the worst in the league, and rightfully so given the group’s overall lack of experience.

The player with the most action out of the group is Jackson. Flott, Nick McCloud, and Dru Phillips have combined to make just 24 starts, as they all have under three years of NFL experience.

Therefore, the Giants will be doing a lot of experimenting this season to see who will be the best fit at each cornerback position going forward. The first few weeks could see different lineups in the secondary until they feel the most comfortable with a select group of players.