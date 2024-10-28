Giants draft controversial Texas quarterback in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A reboot at the quarterback position feels inevitable for the New York Giants in the upcoming 2025 offseason. Daniel Jones has struggled to re-establish himself as the team’s franchise quarterback this season and could be replaced in the offseason. In recent mock drafts, quarterbacks have been the popular pick for Big Blue, and the latest selection will undoubtedly stir up some controversy.

Giants draft Texas QB Quinn Ewers in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

In Daniel Flick’s latest mock draft published by Sports Illustrated, the Giants took Texas QB Quinn Ewers with the No. 9 overall pick:

“The more Giants coach Brian Daboll fields questions about whether Daniel Jones will remain the starter under center, the more this pick looks like it’ll be a quarterback,” Flick wrote. “While it’s uncertain whether Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be the ones making this pick, Ewers is a logical solution.”

Drafting a quarterback might seem like a good idea for Joe Schoen and company, however, Ewers is sure to be a controversial pick. The Texas quarterback is woefully inconsistent, as Flick pointed out:

“His brief mid-game benching against Georgia aside, Ewers, a former five-star recruit, has the talent that warrants this selection. In five starts this year, he has completed 68.2% of his throws for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s inconsistent, but his highs are quite impressive.”

The Giants are aiming to increase the consistency of their quarterback’s performance if they move on from Jones. This could mean Ewers will not be a strong fit in April. However, he is a toolsy quarterback with plenty of experience and a strong arm. There could be an argument to make either way for Ewers, but regardless, he would be a controversial selection for the Giants in April.