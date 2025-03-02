Giants ‘discussing’ former Super Bowl champion quarterback as free-agent option

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants struck out on Matthew Stafford, so they will have to pivot in a different direction to find their next quarterback. The draft is in less than two months, and while they have some options in both the draft and free agency, they have to act fast before key options are off the board.

Russell Wilson is emerging as a viable option for the Giants

SNY’s Connor J. Hughes reported that the team is expected to pursue the first overall pick that the Tennessee Titans currently have. He added that they have a desire to pair a rookie with a veteran quarterback, and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is quickly emerging as a viable target:

“Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold are two others the Giants are discussing, per sources. A couple people I talked to believed Wilson to be the most likely outcome,” Hughes reported.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wilson, 36, has declined in recent years but delivered a solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He threw 16 touchdowns and 2,482 passing yards with just five interceptions in 11 games. He was named to his 10th Pro Bowl and went 6-5 in his 11 starts with Pittsburgh.

Wilson would be a solid veteran piece for the G-men and he could be a great mentor for a rookie quarterback if they select one in the draft. If they trade up for the first overall pick, they will be able to select Miami’s Cam Ward, who many have as the top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft.

Wilson could be impactful as both a starter and a mentor for a rookie

If they stay at pick No. 3, they will have the possibility to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, though it is not a guarantee that he will still be available at that pick. Wilson would also be a good backup option for New York in the event that they are unable to draft one of the two aforementioned top quarterbacks, but would still be useful as a mentor even if they do end up drafting Ward or Sanders.

Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

The Giants desperately need an upgrade at quarterback. Unfortunately for them, the free agent market isn’t filled with a ton of desirable arms. Outside of Wilson, the only other top options in the market are Sam Darnold — who has only one season of true success — and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson would not be a dream selection at quarterback, but he could still be an impactful one who could help improve the team’s passing offense. Nevertheless, his market is sure to heat up in the coming days, and the Giants are sure to be all over it as they continue their search for a new quarterback.