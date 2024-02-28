Giants’ Daniel Jones takes positive step in recovery from ACL tear

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is back on the field and steadily recuperating from his torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

According to Michael Eisen of Giants.com, general manager Joe Schoen gave an encouraging update on where Jones is in his rehabilitation and what that means for his spring training outlook:

“He actually started throwing. He’s been throwing for about two weeks stationary. Now, he’s not dropping back or doing any of that stuff. So, he is on track. He’s doing everything he can to get back. We’re optimistic about where he is,” Schoen said.

Giants believe Daniel Jones will be ready for ramped-up spring training activity

The news comes right on time for both Jones and the Giants. Jones is nearly four months removed from the season-ending tear.

Jones is almost ready for 7-on-7 drills, which will determine where his mobility is at. A major component of the Duke University product’s game is his ability to make plays outside of the pocket.

Will Jones’s progress dictate how the Giants draft in 2024?

Once he can take snaps in game situations weeks from now, that’ll work in concert with his existing conditioning throwing the football.

Jones’s reps on the field give the Giants a better feel for how ready he’ll be for Week 1 next year and how the franchise can best approach the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They’re now expected to attack their offensive line woes with the No. 6 overall pick but the potential for them taking a top quarterback has not been conclusively shot down.