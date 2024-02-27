Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback’

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have become a hot topic of conversation this week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The team has popped up in rumors regarding a potential blockbuster trade to the No. 1 pick in the draft while being linked to some of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class. However, general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and declared his faith in Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Schoen could not escape questions about the team’s quarterback situation. Jones was chosen as the team’s franchise quarterback last offseason when Schoen and company handed him a four-year, $160 million contract extension. However, six starts and a torn ACL later, Jones’ future is seemingly in doubt.

But as he progresses through his ACL rehab, Jones is fighting to maintain his status as the team’s starter. Schoen told reporters that he still has faith in Jones going into 2024:

“I have faith in Daniel [Jones] as our starting quarterback,” Schoen said at the Scouting Combine.

Despite expressing his confidence in Jones, Schoen also acknowledged the amount of quarterback talent present in this year’s draft class and did not rule out the possibility of taking one early.

Jones finished the 2023 season with two passing touchdowns and six interceptions in only six starts before a Week 9 ACL tear sidelined him for the rest of the year. Jones’ career has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency. It is difficult for Giants fans and analysts alike to feel confident in Jones’ future as this team’s starting quarterback, despite Schoen’s declared faith.

This week’s Scouting Combine will provide Big Blue with the opportunity to find their next franchise quarterback if they so choose. Fans will want to take note of which prospects Schoen and the Giants interview during this event.