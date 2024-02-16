Giants’ Daniel Jones reportedly progressing well from torn ACL

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are hoping to have quarterback Daniel Jones healthy for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Fortunately for the Giants, their starting QB is progressing well in his rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan revealed that Jones said his recovery is “going well” in a recent interview.

Giants are hoping to get every penny’s worth from their $160M QB

Jones is signed to a four-year, $160 million contract that he’s getting ready to enter the second year of. Jones earned that massive payday after leading the Giants to a 9-7 record and a playoff appearance in 2022.

The Giants want that version of Jones back. What they don’t want is the Jones who threw more interceptions than touchdowns and failed to gain a rhythm this past season.

Getting Jones back at 100 percent will pay huge dividends for the G-Men. Not only can they roll with him under center to start the 2924 campaign, but they can also leverage him in a trade should the front office choose to go after a top QB with the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft.

Jones has a lot to look forward to next season

The good thing is that Jones hasn’t suffered any setbacks. The Giants will need as much solid production on offense as possible, with Saquon Barkley’s potential departure hanging over their heads this offseason.