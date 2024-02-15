Giants could bring in cornerback with connection to coaching staff in free agency

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defense will look a lot different next season. Wink Martindale departed this offseason after spending the last two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. Former Tennessee Titans DC Shane Bowen was subsequently hired to fill the same position.

Along with Bowen will come significant changes to New York’s defensive schematics and personnel. Upgrading the secondary will be crucial for Bowen’s unit to find success. In free agency this offseason, the Giants could target a cornerback with a connection to their new coach to improve their defensive backfield.

The Giants could target CB Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency

Veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could be a top target for the Giants in free agency. The 26-year-old corner spent last season playing under Bowen with the Titans as one of the team’s top defensive backs.

Murphy-Bunting spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Tennessee last offseason. He could be had at a similarly low price point this offseason if New York is seeking a veteran cornerback on the open market.

In 2023, Murphy-Bunting totaled 57 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and two interceptions for the Titans’ defense. He has plenty of experience as a starting outside cornerback and could fill a major need on the Giants’ defense.

Adoree’ Jackson is expected to depart in free agency this offseason, leaving a major hole in the Giants’ defensive starting lineup. Murphy-Bunting could be identified as a suitable replacement for Jackson, having familiarity with Bowen’s defense and plenty of starting experience to fill the gap in New York’s lineup. Signing Murphy-Bunting could be a low-risk, low-cost move that pays off for the Giants in free agency.