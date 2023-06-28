Giants’ Daniel Jones receives glowing review from Eli Manning

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones, the New York Giants Quarterback, had a challenging start to his NFL career. But after completing the best season of his short career, he received some inspiring words from Eli Manning as he commences his fifth professional year.

Manning’s Insight on Handling Pressure

“Daniel [Jones] has handled it so well. It’s hard. It’s hard in New York,” Manning told NFL Network. “Every game you could come in and throw four touchdowns and they’ll say you’re the greatest player and you’re the MVP. But the next week, you throw two interceptions and they’re saying you’re a bust and a big mistake.”

Jones took the baton from Manning in Week 3 of the 2019-20 season. In his first three seasons, he seemed to struggle to hone his skills. Many fans were ready to dismiss the young quarterback, perceiving him as another failed selection under the Dave Gettleman era.

A Turnaround Season for Jones

However, the narrative for the 2022-23 season was significantly different. Under the new management of GM Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll, Jones experienced his most successful season, throwing a career-high of 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and an all-time best 92.5 passer rating. He remarkably curtailed turnovers, throwing only five interceptions throughout the season.

This performance shift led the Giants to their first prosperous season in the Jones era, earning a 9-7-1 record, making the playoffs, and conquering the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.

The Giants’ Confidence in Jones: A Hefty Contract Extension

Known for his resilience under pressure, Jones will face the ultimate challenge as he recently signed a four-year/$160 million contract extension with the Giants. This substantial commitment comes after he was once on the verge of being dismissed. Eli Manning, an experienced player who understands the challenges of New York, anticipates Jones to continue his upward trajectory in the coming years with the Giants.

“I think we’ll continue to see him grow and take more of that leadership role,” Manning said. “I think he’s more comfortable in that position, just how to deal with New York. He knows he can rise to the occasion. He’s a tough kid so I think he’ll just continue to get better and better.”

