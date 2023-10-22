Giants’ Daniel Jones Out vs. Washington

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-5) will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the second consecutive week when they take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown later today.

Dan Salomone of Giants.com officially reported the news earlier this morning:

GIANTS INACTIVES



QB Daniel Jones

CB Adoree’ Jackson

C John Michael Schmitz

T Evan Neal

T Matt Peart

T Andrew Thomas

DT Jordon Riley



Jones sustained a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The fifth-year quarterback was listed as questionable leading up to today’s matchup against the Giants’ division rivals. His inactive status is a blow to a struggling offense that got back star RB Saquon Barkley from an ankle injury last week.

Backup QB Tyrod Taylor will get his second start in Jones’ stead. Taylor went 24-36 for 200 passing yards and earned a 50.8 QBR as the Giants fell to the Buffalo Bills 14-9 in Week 6.