Giants’ Daniel Jones has rookie TD record tied by Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud placed his name next to New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the record books with his most recent performance.

C.J. Stroud Sets Multiple Rookie Records Against the Buccaneers

Stroud threw five touchdowns in the Texans’ Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, matching Jones’ performance in Week 15 of his rookie season against the Washington Commanders.

Stroud was sensational in his record-breaking day. He also set the single-game rookie record with 470 passing yards. His herculean effort helped the Texans win 39-37 and jumped them up to second in the AFC South.

What makes Stroud’s performance even more special is the nature in which he delivered the win for Houston. The Texans were trailing all game until the waning moments of the third quarter. After Bucs QB Baker Mayfield led an 11-play touchdown drive leaving only 46 seconds left on the clock, Stroud took over from his own 25-yard line and reached the end zone with only six seconds to spare.

Stroud’s five TDs now stand next to Jones, as well as Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans, 2017), Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2015), Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions, 2009), and Ray Buivid (Chicago Cardinals, 1937).

The Giants Win That Put Daniel Jones on the Map

Jones was able to etch himself in the record books in a similar winning performance. The Giants were not in playoff contention when Jones took down the Commanders on the road, but his command of the offense helped New York stave off a late surge from Washington.

Jones struck first blood in the scoring department and maintained the Giants’ lead until the Commanders stormed back from 14 down at the end of the third quarter to force overtime. Jones delivered under the brightest lights and led an 11-play overtime drive that gave the Giants their fourth win of the year and a boost to Jones’ morale.

Like Jones, Stroud has shown much potential with his full body of work as a rookie thus far. The 22-year-old Ohio State product boasts an incredible 14-1 TD-INT ratio and is on pace to exceed 4,000 yards passing with 2,270 yards through eight games. Stroud would become just the fifth rookie quarterback and first since Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to reach the 4,000-yard milestone in NFL history.