Giants’ Daniel Jones has playoff aspirations entering pivotal 2024-25 season

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need a bounce-back season after a 6-11 finish last year. Entering 2024-25, quarterback Daniel Jones has his eyes on a return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.

Daniel Jones and the Giants have postseason aspirations this season

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

While speaking with the media this week, Jones expressed his desire to return to the postseason, saying that making it to January is the “plan” for this Giants team that is coming off a wide miss of the mark last year:

“We have high expectations of this team,” Jones said per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “We certainly plan to play in the playoffs, plan to play in the postseason and we’re going to get there by focusing on what we’re doing right now.”

The plan for every team is to make the playoffs. However, things rarely go according to plan in the NFL. Last season, the Giants’ plans to return to the postseason for the second season in a row were snuffed. They started the season 1-5, dooming their chances of making it to the playoffs early in the year.

Getting off to a strong start will be essential for the Giants this season. They kick off the 2024-25 campaign on Sunday afternoon at home against the Minnesota Vikings — a winnable matchup for Big Blue. But Jones will need to play better in order to lead his team to some wins this season.

In 2023, Jones played in only six games, earning a 1-5 record, and throwing for 909 yards and just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He missed time with a neck injury during the early portion of the season, then was knocked out for the remainder of the year by a torn ACL in Week 9. Jones improving his play will be the most crucial factor for the Giants to turn their fortune around and win games this season.